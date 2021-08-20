x
Football Friday Night

Football Friday Night previews: Pea Ridge Blackhawks

Brey Cook leads Pea Ridge into a new chapter of Blackhawks football
Pea Ridge Blackhawks

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Former Razorback captain Brey Cook has his first head coaching gig and will lead Pea Ridge into a new era.

The Blackhawks failed to meet expectations last fall, going just 1-6 in their first year of 5A football.

The offense returns quarterback Logan Stewart who saw some action at the position last season. Running back Joe Adams is also back after rushing for 700 yards a year ago.

The defense returns seven starters including junior Conner Pierce and Mason Harling. 

Pea Ridge will open its season on August 17th at home against Shiloh. 

