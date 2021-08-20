Football Friday Night previews: Paris Eagles

The Jeff Weaver era begins in Paris with state title aspirations

PARIS, Ark. — After winning its most games in over seven years, Paris brings in Jeff Weaver as the team's new head coach.

The Eagles went 11-2 in 2020, losing to Hoxie in the third round of the playoffs. The team returns seven starters on offense and six on defense.

On offense all-conference quarterback Chase Watts returns are throwing for over 2000 yards and 40 touchdowns. Mizzou baseball commit and Paris running back Duke Walker expects a big year after rushing for over 1000 yards in 2020.

Defensive ends Jude Simmons and Mequiel Ellingberg combined for over 30 tackles last season. Senior Nate Henderson returns as an all-conference linebacker. He led the team in tackles and also scored two touchdowns.