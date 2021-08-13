Football Friday Night Previews: Ozark

Hillbillies hope to take the next step towards War Memorial

OZARK, Ark. — Ozark was a play away from a third straight conference title last year. You don’t need to remind them how that went.

“Should have never happened. Had an off night, didn’t go our way, we’re looking for the championship this year,” says Brock Burns.

“We lost a heartbreaker to Mena, and getting back this off season, these guys are working on the little things and make sure those mistakes don’t happen so we come out with a conference championship this year,” says head coach Jeremie Burns.

Having a full, normal off season to work on the details can only help, says senior Britton Gage.

“Fixing little things, that’s the biggest thing, working on things we don’t normally work on.”

“I’d say the chemistry is a lot better this year, just because of the time we get to spend together,” adds Bryar Yates.

“Our run game’s gonna be pretty unstoppable I think, if we need to pass we can do it just fine,” says Brock. “I’m really pleased with our O-line, D-line. Those are our strengths.”

“Last year we came in pretty much unprepared for anything. This year, we should come in with a full head of steam and kick some butt, I reckon,” posits quarterback Ryker Martin.

The goals are lofty, admits senior Payten Durning.

“Coonference champs of course, and then the road to the Rock, of course. Just gotta work together, put the time in, and play as a team.”

But Burns knows that’s just what they like to hear in Hillbilly country.

“I was in town today and I think I had five guys ask hey, how’s the team looking. That’s’ how it should be this time of year, everybody’s ready to go.” So is Ryker.