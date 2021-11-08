Football Friday Night previews: Northside Grizzlies

Northside looks to get back to winning ways in 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After losing four of their final five games the Northside Grizzlies are coming into 2021 with a clean slate.

Mike Falleur's group is anchored by depth and experience. Northside is bringing back 30 guys with experience playing on the team.

On offense senior Walker Catsavis will once again be at quarterback after staring the last seven games of 2020. Northside will lean heavily on its running backs. Senior Ty Massey returns are nearing eclipsing 1000 yards, as well as Sundquist Church.

On defense the Grizzlies graduated every starting lineman. The new group will be led by nose guards Johnny Tierra and Josh Nolan.