Football Friday Night Previews: Magazine

Rattlers look to build on previous success

MAGAZINE, Ark. — Ryan Chambers is entering Year Two as the head coach of his alma mater, Magazine.

“You know, he played quarterback a few years ago for us, and it’s kind of cool to have one of the guys you looked up be one of your coaches, that’s pretty cool,” laughs senior Ashton Droemer.

Chambers le the team to their second straight nine win season last year, and another trip to the second round. But Droemer says the Rattlers are hungry for more.

“I kind of want to make it a little bit further this year. When we get to the playoffs, we just need to be able to pass it a little better.”

Well, with Haden Littleton takin over under center, they just might be in luck, says Chambers.

“Haden has a really good arm. We’ve looked really good in 7 on 7, so hopefully we can open it up, with throwing the ball a bit more this year.”

“This year I feel like we can pass it a bit more.”

“We’ve been throwing a bunch in practice. Our new Coach, Coach Shelby, he was a receiver in high school and really good at it, so he knows just about everything about it. He’s been doing a really good job coaching us this summer,:” adds senior Austin Krigbaum.

Don’t expect a complete change from the classic Magazine midline veer, cautions Chambers.

“We’re going to look a little bit different, we wont be as big, we wont have that big bruising fullback, but I still think we can be a really good running football team and maybe be able to throw it a bit this year.”

And up alongside the pigskin, Krigbaum thinks there’s a new vibe in the air in Magazine