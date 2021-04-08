Football Friday night Previews: Lavaca Golden Arrows

Lavaca looks to flip the script in 2021

LAVACA, Ark. — It’s been a tough couple seasons for Lavaca. Senior lineman Cade Adams has been there through it all.

“We’ve been through it all, we’ve seen it all. We’ve seen coaches leaving, different circumstances, COVID, had to skip a couple games last season, I think we’ve seen plenty.”

But the Golden Arrows have weathered the storm, and come out stronger for it, says junior quarterback Maddox Noel.

“It’s always kind of tough on you, but it gives you motivation because you really want to bounce back and change the narrative.” Senior Cazen Winters agrees

“Only winning one game my entire high school career, this season I want to change that.”

“I think the more pain you go through the harder it makes you work, if you have mindset and the work ethic for it, I think you can really build off that,” adds Adams.

For the third time in as many years, Lavaca is installing new schemes. But head coach Mark Headley thinks they have the experience to make it work.

“Our strengths are our upper classmen. We’ve got a lot a lot of returning starters, 8 or 9 seniors, guys who have been in the system. Hopefully we start making that turn.”

“We’ve had to experience change in offenses and stuff with different coaches, so I feel like we’ll really grasp It with these older kids,” adds Noel.

And Adams and his fellow seniors want to go out with a bang.