Football Friday Night previews: Huntsville Eagles

Huntsville looks to feed off strong 2020 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In 2020 Huntsville football hosted its first playoff game in 20 years. Now, the Eagles bring an experienced and hungry group into 4A-1 play.

On defense Huntsville is returning every starter besides three lineman. The Eagles will look to feed off that experience.

On offense junior Amos Mayes takes over at quarterback. Mayes will look for senior all conference receiver Colton Reynolds as his main target.

Head Coach Matt Williams called his group the deepest any of his teams have ever been at the skill positions. Williams runs a spread offense and a 4-3 defense.