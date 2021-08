Gravette looks to take next step in 4A-1

GRAVETTE, Ark. — After losing 16 seniors Gravette football will lean on its youth in 2021. Kelby Bohannon will lead the Lions for the third year as the team's head coach.

Junior Rhett Hilger was named the team's starting quarterback. Hilger had 37 catches for nearly 500 yards as a receiver in 2020.

Sophomore Jace Arnold and senior Jace Mayo lead an experienced defensive unit for the Lions.