Football Friday Night previews: Gore Pirates

Gore looks to build off undefeated regular season in 2020

GORE, Okla. — The Gore Pirates went a perfect 8-0 in the regular season last fall before falling in the first round of the playoffs. Brandon Tyler's squad is looking to take things even further in 2021.

The Pirates bring a skilled offensive line into the season. Junior running back Gunner Dozier returns after rushing for over 1,500 yards in just nine games last season.

Gore all returns quarterback Zane Craighead. Both Craighead and Tyler say the team's passing game will be much improved.

The Pirates defense only allowed more than 15 points once during the 2020 the regular season, and that unit returns most of its starters. Gore is set to make a deep playoff run this fall.