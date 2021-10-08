Football Friday Night previews: Fayetteville Purple Dogs

Fayetteville looks to turn a corner in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret Fayetteville football has under performed the past four seasons, but that isn't stopping the Purple Dogs from believing in 2021.

In his third season as head coach, Casey Dick is preaching to leave the past in the past.

Fayetteville is stacked at the skill positions, including three division one transfers. Linebacker Kaiden Turner is headed to Indiana, receiver Isaiah Sategna is going to Oregon and newcomer Mani Powell will play for Arkansas.

Blake Fike makes his return at starting quarterback after throwing for over 1,700 yards last season.