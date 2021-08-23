Football Friday Night previews: Elkins Elks

Zach Watson takes over 8 win Elks

ELKINS, Ark. — Zach Watson takes over as head coach of Elkins football a year after the Elks won eight games. Now the team is looking to climb the ladder in the 4A.

On offense junior Kayson Drummond will take over the quarterback position. The group only returns four starters, two of them being seniors Colby Campbell and Cole Blankenship. Blankenship was an all-conference right tackle last fall.

On defense Elijah Graham looks to be a big time playmaker after earning all-league honors in 2020. Sophomore Gunner Casebolt led the team with 75 tackles last season.