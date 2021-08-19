Football Friday Night previews: Central Tigers

Central looks for improvement out of young core

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Central Tigers football team enters the fall as one of the youngest in the district. Jeremy Thompson enters his ninth season as Central's head coach.

The Tigers defense has nine sophomores who started in 2020 as freshman. Tyler Bush and Josh Marino are two of the defense's biggest playmakers.

Thompson calls the secondary and running game two of the Tigers biggest strengths.

The offense is using both Anthony Buchanan and Joseph Lee at quarterback. Senior Chaysten Daws returns as starting running back.