Football Friday Night previews: Cedarville Pirates

Pirates eye first state title since 1999

CEDARVILLE, Ark. — After the team's winningest season in over six years, Cedarville football eyes a state title in 2021. The Pirates haven't won a state title since 1999.

Max Washusen enters his seventh season as the head coach with the highest expectations Cedarville has had under his reign.

On offense the team returns all-conference quarterback Cody Dickens who threw for nearly 1000 yards in 2020. Running back Darryl Kattich also returns after running for 2007 yards a year ago.

The Pirates defense is captained by two time all-league middle linebacker Hayden Partain. Tyree Mongold returns as one of the top nose guards in the 3A-1.