Football Friday Night previews: Bentonville West

Wolverines look to rebound from heartbreaking end to 2020

CENTERTON, Ark. — Bentonville West's 2020 season ended in heartbreak when the Wolverines were forced to forfeit their playoff game due to covid issues. Now, the team is ready for a fresh start.

Bryan Pratt started eight sophomores last season. The Wolverines may be young, but they don't lack experience.

Two of those players, now juniors, are running backs Aidan Honeycutt and Carson Morgan who will play a big part in the offense. The defense will be anchored by junior tackle Ashton Norman.

The Wolverines are looking to win their first 7A West title in program history.