Football Friday Night previews: Bentonville Tigers

The Tigers have their eye on a state title in 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville football has won 32 straight conference games and has won 14 of the last 15 league titles, but they don't have a state title to show for it. The Tigers haven't played at War Memorial since 2017, but they plan to change that in 2021.

On offense senior Drew Wright will take over at quarterback looking to continue the dominant Tigers offense. 1000 yard rusher Josh Ficklin is also a key returner. Head coach Jody Grant runs the pistol offense.

On defense seniors Aidan Brauer and Javier Serrano will lead the charge up front. Grant keeps the 3-4 defense with this group.