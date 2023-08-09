Final scores | Football Friday Night Week Two

Here are the final scores from games played in 5COUNTRY during Football Friday Week Two (Sept. 8, 2023).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is here and Football Friday Night is where 5NEWS covers all local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Week Two of high school football games on Friday, Sept. 8.

Game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.

Final Scores & Highlights

Friday, Sept. 8

Charleston at Ozark — 5NEWS Game of the Week (Highlight video) Charleston: 7 Ozark: 28

Clarksville at Elkins — (Highlight video) Clarksville: 10 Elkins: 51

Victory Christian at Shiloh Christian — 5NEWS Cheerleaders of the Week (Highlight video) Victory Christian: 22 Shiloh Christian: 67

Northside at Fayetteville — (Highlight video) Northside: 0 Fayetteville: 56

Gravette at Prairie Grove — 5NEWS Band of the Week (Highlight video) Gravette: 22 Prairie Grove: 44

Huntsville at Pea Ridge — (Highlight video) Huntsville: 8 Pea Ridge: 46

Rogers at Farmington — (Highlight video) Rogers: 38 Farmington: 3

Southside at Wynne — (Highlight video) Southside: 35 Wynne: 7

Spiro at Pocola — (Highlight video) Spiro: 7 Pocola: 56

Sallisaw at Muldrow — (Highlight video) Sallisaw: 45 Muldrow: 0



