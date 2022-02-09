Football Friday Night | Week 1 final scores

x
ARKANSAS, USA —


Teams across Arkansas and Oklahoma competed against each other during Week 1 of Football Friday Night. 

Below are the final scores and game highlights from teams in our area.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Spiro - 13
Panama - 0

Muldrow - 41
Sequoyah - 0

Friday, Sept. 2

Springdale-20
Farmington-38

Click here for Springdale vs. Farmington game highlights.

Huntsville-8
Prairie Grove-45

Click here for Huntsville vs. Prairie Grove game highlights.

Charleston-42
Elkins-22

Click here for Charleston vs. Elkins game highlights.

Northside-53
Greenwood-56

Click here for Northside vs. Greenwood game highlights.

Pocola-28
Hackett-6

Click here for Pocola vs. Hackett game highlights.

Ozark-0
Booneville-37

Click here for Ozark vs. Booneville game highlights.

Lavaca-40
Magazine-7

Click here for Lavaca vs. Magazine game highlights.

Bixby:-59
Har-Ber-0

Click here for Bixby vs. Har-Ber game highlights.

Little Rock Christian- 49
Shiloh Christian- 14

Click here for Little Rock Christian vs. Shiloh Christian game highlights.

North Little Rock-10
Fayetteville-28

Click here for North Little Rock vs. Fayetteville game highlights.

