Football Friday Night | Week 1 final scores

ARKANSAS, USA —
Teams across Arkansas and Oklahoma competed against each other during Week 1 of Football Friday Night.
Below are the final scores and game highlights from teams in our area.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Spiro - 13
Panama - 0
Muldrow - 41
Sequoyah - 0
Friday, Sept. 2
Springdale-20
Farmington-38
Huntsville-8
Prairie Grove-45
Charleston-42
Elkins-22
Northside-53
Greenwood-56
Pocola-28
Hackett-6
Ozark-0
Booneville-37
Lavaca-40
Magazine-7
Click here for Lavaca vs. Magazine game highlights.
Bixby:-59
Har-Ber-0
Little Rock Christian- 49
Shiloh Christian- 14
North Little Rock-10
Fayetteville-28
