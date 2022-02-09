Football Friday Night | Week 1 final scores

Here are the final scores for Week 1 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA —



Teams across Arkansas and Oklahoma competed against each other during Week 1 of Football Friday Night.

Below are the final scores and game highlights from teams in our area.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Spiro - 13

Panama - 0

Muldrow - 41

Sequoyah - 0

Friday, Sept. 2

Springdale-20

Farmington-38

Huntsville-8

Prairie Grove-45

Charleston-42

Elkins-22

Northside-53

Greenwood-56

Pocola-28

Hackett-6

Ozark-0

Booneville-37

Lavaca-40

Magazine-7

Click here for Lavaca vs. Magazine game highlights.

Bixby:-59

Har-Ber-0

Little Rock Christian- 49

Shiloh Christian- 14

North Little Rock-10

Fayetteville-28

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device