Purple Dogs drop heartbreaker in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday night, the Fayetteville Purple Dogs fell in the 7A state title game, 42-38. It is fourth consecutive title for the Bryant Hornets.

The Hornets led by as many as twelve points in the fourth quarter. Senior Bladen Fike gave Fayetteville its first lead of the game with less than four minutes on the clock.