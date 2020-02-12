Farmington coach Mike Adams announces retirement

Adams steps away after 18 years at Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Longtime high school football coach Mike Adams is hanging up the headset after a storied career in the state of Arkansas. Adams spent the last 18 years leading the Farmington Cardinals, racking up over 100 wins there and over 200 overall wins as a head coach.

He started his head coaching career at Charleston in the 1980's, leading the Tigers on several playoff runs. He then spent several years as the head Purple Dog at Fayetteville. before taking over Farmington in 2002.

His tenure at Farmington was marked by success and growth, racking up over 100 wins with the Cardinals as brand new athletics facilities, including a new football season, were completed and opened during his tenure.

After 18 years leading @farmcards football, Mike Adams is retiring. Adams left his mark across the state, making stops at Charleston and Fayetteville as well pic.twitter.com/O8dmgy7FVZ — Tyler Cass (@5NEWSTyler) December 1, 2020

The Cardinals finished 5-7 in Adams' final, pandemic-impacted season. Farmington picked up a playoff win with a 28-7 victory over Valley View, before the season came to an end in a 51-27 loss to Pulaski Academy.