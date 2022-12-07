Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game

Booneville and Charleston will meet Saturday in Little Rock with family bragging rights on the line.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game.

Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.

Charleston's head coach Ricky May played his high school football career at Booneville. Booneville head coach Doc Crowley attended Charleston.

Both of Crowley's parents are teachers are Charleston. May's wife is the cheerleading coach at Booneville.

May was also an assistant coach of Booneville before he became the head coach at Waldron.

Two River Valley schools just 17 miles a part will play for the 3A Title next Saturday.



Congrats to both Charleston and Booneville! https://t.co/czF8XdHbxs — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) December 3, 2022

Saturday's game is rematch of the teams' October 21st meeting, which Charleston won over Booneville 42-14.

It will also mark the first time the two teams meet in the state championship game since 2014.

The 3A state championship game will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.