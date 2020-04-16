Ernest resigns as Gentry football coach after five seasons

GENTRY, Ark. — Most of the sports world is on pause but there is now an opening to lead the Gentry Pioneers.
Paul Ernest resigned after spending the past five sea sons as head coach. Gentry went 20-33 during his tenure.
Gentry athletics director Angela Dennis confirmed that Ernest has tendered his resignation.
The Pioneers are coming off their best season under Ernest as they went 7-4 during the 2019 season, their first winning season since 2013. Gentry reached the 4A playoffs in each of the past three seasons under Ernest.