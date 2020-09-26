COVID-19 concerns changes Friday Night Football match-ups

Multiple River Valley and Northwest Arkansas football teams faced different opponents due to COVID-19 exposure concerns.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — After a week filled with canceled high school football games and opponent swapping, Football Friday Night continued across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, multiple games had to be ruled "no contest."

Bentonville West was scheduled to play Fayetteville Friday (Sept. 25), but due to multiple players in quarantine on the Fayetteville squad, the game was canceled.

Bentonville West traveled to Greenwood instead.

Brandon Hardemon's son Jacardon Hardemon plays on Bentonville West. Hardemon said no matter who is on the other side of the field, he is just glad his son gets to play out his senior season.

"I love it," Hardemon said. "It is straight from work and straight to the games for me. We've been looking forward to it and looking forward to him having a big season."

The teams with players in quarantine will have their game considered no contest. According to AAA a "no contest" will not count for or against each schools' overall record.

The original games intended for Friday (Sept. 25) were:

Bentonville West v. Fayetteville

Rogers v. Southside

Ozark v. Dardanelle

Farmington v. Harrison

But after COVID-19 left players in quarantine for Farmington, Fayetteville, Rogers and Dardanelle the new match-ups were:

Bentonville West v. Greenwood

Southside v. Arkansas High