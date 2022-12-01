Chris Wood takes position in Springdale School District Athletic Department

Wood has been the head football coach at Har-Ber since 2006.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Chris Wood, current Har-Ber High School head football coach, will begin a new role at the district level with the Springdale School District Athletic Department on Jan. 4, 2023.

Wood has served as the head football coach at Har-Ber for 17 years, beginning the program in 2006. Through his prestigious tenure at the school, his teams boasted one state title in 2009, two state runner ups in 2007 and 2015, four conference titles in 2007, 2009, 2015 and 2016 and two rankings in the Top 25 for USA Today in 2010 and 2017.

“I am proud of our legacy at Har-Ber,” Wood said. “I am excited to bring the same drive, determination and results to impact thousands of students on the district level.” Wood has a total of 26 years of coaching experience, 21 of which as a head football coach, with an overall record of 154-99.

In addition to coaching at Har-Ber, Wood was an assistant coach at Springdale High School, head football coach and assistant football coach at Shiloh Christian School and head football coach at Nashville High School in Nashville, Arkansas.

”Chris Wood built a football program from the ground up at Har-Ber and took it to the mountain top,” said Wayne Stehlik, Springdale Public Schools athletic director. “More importantly, he is a man of great character and integrity, and he and his family love the city of Springdale. With Chris Wood joining the Athletic Department team, he will now be able to have a greater impact on the nearly 4,000 student athletes in the Springdale School District.” Dr. Paul Griep, Har-Ber High School principal, said he supports the move to the district level.

