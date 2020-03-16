Chambers hired as new Magazine football coach

New Rattlers coach helped school win 2010 state title as a player

MAGAZINE, Ark. — Most of the sports world is on pause but Magazine took a step forward late last week as they found a new leader for their football program.

Ryan Chambers was named the new leader of the Rattlers at a school board meeting on Thursday night. Chambers helped lead Magazine to the 2010 state championship as a player.

Chambers takes over a program that went 8-2 in 2019, won the 2A-4 title and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Doug Powell, who was the Rattlers coach from 2012-19, went 40-42 as the school's head coach and was a member of the coaching staff for 15 seasons.