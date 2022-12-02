Booneville and Charleston win 3A semifinals, will meet next Saturday in state championship game.

The Bearcats and Tigers will face off Dec. 10 at 6:30 pm at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock

An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game.

Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line.

The Bearcats defeated Melbourne 41-36 on the road in its semifinal game, while the Tigers defeated Rison 27-0, also on the road.

That sets up a rematch of the teams' October 21st meeting, which Charleston won over Booneville 42-14.

It will also mark the first time the two teams meet in the state championship game since 2014.