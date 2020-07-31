x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

hs-football

Bentonville football player tests positive for COVID-19

The high school team will continue to practice in accordance with state guidelines
Credit: KFSM

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19, Bentonville Schools Director of Communications Leslee Wright confirmed on Friday (July 31).

Related Articles

The news comes the same day that Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the go-ahead for football teams to practice with helmets starting on Monday, the first step towards starting the season on time at the end of August.

The parents of players on the team have been notified. 

Wright says the rest of the team will continue to practice as normal in accordance with the governor's latest guidelines.