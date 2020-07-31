Bentonville football player tests positive for COVID-19

The high school team will continue to practice in accordance with state guidelines

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19, Bentonville Schools Director of Communications Leslee Wright confirmed on Friday (July 31).

The news comes the same day that Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the go-ahead for football teams to practice with helmets starting on Monday, the first step towards starting the season on time at the end of August.

The parents of players on the team have been notified.