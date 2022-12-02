Bentonville falls to Bryant 36-7 in 7A state championship game

The Tigers finish 11-2 on the season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bentonville's season came to end Friday night at War Memorial Stadium just shy of a state title.

The Tigers fell to now five-time consecutive champions Bryant 36-7 in the 7A state championship game. Bentonville ends the season with an 11-2 record.

Bentonville headed to Little Rock as champs of the 7A West, looking to add a state title to its conference crown. Jody Grant's squad was hoping to win the program's first state championship since 2014, the last time the Tigers made it to War Memorial.

The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead thanks to the defense on a fumble recovery by Logan Robertson.

But after that, the Hornets ripped off 21 straight points to take a 21-7 lead into the half.