8th grader quarterback receives offer from hometown Hogs

GREENWOOD, Ark. — On Monday night, Greenwood 8th grader Kane Archer got the call of a lifetime when the University of Arkansas offered him a scholarship to play football.

The Greenwood quarterback is the youngest recruit to ever be offered by the Razorbacks. Archer is currently the number one ranked quarterback in the class of 2026.

Archer took an unofficial visit to the school this past weekend to watch the Hogs upset #15 Texas.