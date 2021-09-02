List: Arkansas high school football games impacted by COVID-19

Keep up with our list of Arkansas high school football games impacted by COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We're in another season of high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At times, teams will be forced to cancel games due to COVID quarantine protocols.

Below is a list of games that have been impacted by the virus where you live.

Week 1 (Aug. 30 - Sept. 3)

Rogers Football vs Stilwell, Ok this Friday has been canceled. We are working to add a game for 9/17. Stay tuned! — Rogers Athletic Dept (@RPS_Athletics) September 2, 2021