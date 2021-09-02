x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football Friday Night

List: Arkansas high school football games impacted by COVID-19

Keep up with our list of Arkansas high school football games impacted by COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We're in another season of high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At times, teams will be forced to cancel games due to COVID quarantine protocols.

Below is a list of games that have been impacted by the virus where you live. 

Week 1 (Aug. 30 - Sept. 3)

This is a developing list. If your local team is forced to cancel a game this season due to COVID-19, please message us at news@kfsm.com or news@thv11.com. 

RELATED: Football Friday Night Scoreboard

RELATED: Greenwood 8th grader named number one QB for class of 2026