Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone

ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years.
Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew Hammond.
The Airedales would score the next 27 points on the back of quarterback Joe Trusty, who had a touchdown pass and two touchdown rushes.
The Alma defense would put the finishing touches on a low scoring battle to bring home the Battle of the Bone trophy.
Alma now heads to Siloam Springs for week one, while Van Buren will head to Greenwood.