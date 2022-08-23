Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone

The Airedales break their three game losing streak to the Pointers to open the 2022 season.

ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years.

Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew Hammond.

The Airedales would score the next 27 points on the back of quarterback Joe Trusty, who had a touchdown pass and two touchdown rushes.

The Alma defense would put the finishing touches on a low scoring battle to bring home the Battle of the Bone trophy.

Alma now heads to Siloam Springs for week one, while Van Buren will head to Greenwood.