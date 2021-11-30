7A State Title Preview: Fayetteville goes up against powerhouse Bryant

Purple Dogs will look to win their first title since 2016

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday in Little Rock, the Fayetteville Purple Dogs will look to win their first state title since 2016. The team will go up against the Bryant Hornets who have won the last three 7A championships.

The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff from War Memorial Stadium. No one on the Fayetteville roster has ever played in a state title game.

The Purple Dogs are coming off a thrilling victory Friday night over Conway that saw Graham Witte win the game with a walk off field goal. Senior Bladen Fike threw for four touchdowns with Jalen Blackburn hauling in two of those.