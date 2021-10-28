5NEWS Game of the Week: Paris at Booneville

The 3A-4 title is on the line Friday night in Booneville.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — When Paris and Booneville meet Friday night at Bearcat Stadium the 3A-4 title will be on the line. The winner will also secure the number one seed throughout the playoffs.

The Bearcats have won four straight conference championships, including 2020 which was the team's first season in the 3A-4. Booneville is 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.

Under first year head coach Jeff Weaver, the Eagles are a perfect 8-0. The Paris offense has outscored its opponents by an average of 34 points in conference play.