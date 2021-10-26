5NEWS Athlete of the Week: DeSean Mays

Vian's junior running back is racking up the touchdowns as he looks to lead the Wolverines to a state title

VIAN, Okla. — There’s one goal on DeSean Mays’ mind.

"Playing for that gold ball," the Vian running back said. "Trying to do what we couldn’t last year and the year before that.”

Mays' freshmen year, the Wolverines fell in the state title game.

Now as a junior, he’s doing his part to get Vian back to that stage.

Mays has 19 rushing touchdowns this season on 1,079 rushing yards. It's a breakout season in his first year as the starter, and he's a key to getting the purple and gold back to state.

"He’s huge in that," said Gary Willis, Vian head coach. "Any time you get a player with the kind of speed that he has and the ability, you know, he can go to the house at any time.”

Defenses have been learning that the hard way this season, including last week, when Mays put up four touchdowns and 140 yards on just six carries in a big win over Panama.

"He’s a scoring threat any time he touches the ball and the defense has to worry, so we kind of build things off of that," Willis said.

“Elusiveness. Just a god given ability with speed. You know, he’s a 10.8, 10.9 100 (meter) guy in track. In 2A football, that’s very fast. He can make one cut and get the edge back, and not many are going to catch him.”

Mays isn't the first big-time back in his family to come through the Vian program.

His brother Terron Moses was an all-state selection and went on to play collegiately at Montana

DeSean has a specific mark of his that he’s chasing.

“Some of these games, I’ve been trying to break my brothers record of eight touchdowns, and I just haven’t quite gotten there yet," Mays said. "If I can reach it, that’s fine, but if I can break it, that’s even better.”

If he does so, he’ll have been doing it with a broken thumb that he’s been playing through.

An injury, that he hasn’t let stop him.

“(Desean) is what Vian football is about. Overcoming the injury, playing through it. You know, he's got family members that have been through here before. Vian football, we talk about it all the time, play for the guys that have came through here before you and built this program.”

And for Mays, there’s no better way to do that than to lead his team to the one goal on his mind:

A state title.