5NEWS Athlete of the Week: Conner Stacy

Stacy broke two Alma records in Friday's win over Rogers Heritage

ALMA, Ark. — In Alma's win over Rogers Heritage Conner Stacy broke the Airdales record for most receptions in a game with 16 and most receiving yards with 223.

Stacy also scored the game winning touchdown and sealed the win with an interception. It was one of the best performances all season in the state of Arkansas.

“Going into the record books is a wonderful achievement, I never thought I’d be able to do that. We actually dedicated that game to my dad," said Alma senior Conner Stacy.

This all came on the same night the was honoring his father, Curtis. Curtis Stacy was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer back in 2018 and has been fighting the disease ever since.

“We found it in his lungs, and it spread from his colon through his lymphatic system to his lungs," said Stacy.

Friday, Curtis spent the night in the ICU at Fort Smith Mercy Hospital and for the first time in his son's career, he wasn't in the bleachers.

Conner's dad watched the game on the school's live stream and didn't miss a second of his son's historic performance.

“My sister ran out on the field on FaceTime with him and as soon as we got done with our Alma Mater I’m screaming “we did it dad, we did it.”

It all came full circle for the Stacy family after Conner delivered the performance of a lifetime while honoring the man he calls his hero.

“He’s my inspiration, that dude is the strongest person I know.”.

Stacy says his dad will be back in the bleachers on Friday night when Alma opens up conference play at Pea Ridge.