4A-1 shaping up to be as competitive as ever

New faces aim to make a splash, while old standbys hold strong

ARKANSAS, USA — As much as the 4A-1 changes, some things stay the same.

“It’s not easy, I mean, there are a lot of good teams in there.”

“The 4A-1 is gonna be really tough again.”

“It’s kind of a toss-up between anybody.”

Huntsville is one of the new faces, making their way down from the 5A.

“We’ve bounced up and back down for so many years, and that’s rough on a program when you bounce up and down like that,” admits head coach Matt Williams. “But these guys have handled it really well, we’re excited to be in a new league, and one that I think fits us better.”

Finding the right fit is the name of the game for the Eagles, who will have a new look on defense this year as well, switching to a 4-2-5 under new defensive coordinator Max Hotelling.

“We kind of felt going into the end of last season that we were definitely a 4-front team, and they’ve handled it really well,” says Williams. “They like it better, they’re more comfortable with it, and it definitely fits all our strengths.”

Gravette has seen a lot in recent years, from unprecedented coaching turnover to roller coaster win totals. In 2020, it’s that experience that a strong group of seniors will rely upon in order to propel the Lions to new heights.

“I’m glad they’re on my team,” laughs Kelby Bohannon, who took over head coaching duties late last summer. “Different system in junior high, got new coach as sophomores and got beat up a little bit but got to learn, get that experience on Friday nights. Then another new coach, I got hired late, back into a different offensive system. You throw in COVID on top of it, they’ve been through a lot. They’re a resilient bunch of kids, I’m really proud of where they are, and I’m looking forward to coming out like a ball of fire and being able to learn from the experience and get after it.”

Being a first year coach is always tough, doubly so this off season. But Gentry is coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, so new coach Justin Bigham is trying to build from that foundation, not start from scratch.

“Last year, they started to do more of what we want to do, offensively speaking,” says Bigham. “One of the biggest selling points if Gentry is that it’s 7th through 12th. So we have seventh graders, and they’re gonna graduate at Gentry high school. So you can build a legitimate program, because you have kids in your system from 7th through 12th. That being said, I think we have some kids who can play this year too…and we’re aiming to be very competitive”