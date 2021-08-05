Football Friday Night previews: West Fork Tigers

West Fork looks to take next step after playoff appearance

WEST FORK, Ark. — West Fork football took a big step forward in 2020, winning three conference games and making a playoff appearance. The Tigers now look to bring that confidence into a new season.

The Tigers lost a strong senior class, but still return five starters on both offense and defense.

The Howerton brothers look to make a big impact in 2021. Eli earned all-league honors as a quarterback last season, while his brother Ethan is one of the team's best receivers. Both players also play defense.

The defense will also look to Daden Huckabee who started every game last season.