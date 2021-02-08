Football Friday Night previews: Siloam Springs

Panthers look to take big leap in 2021

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Panthers are looking to push the needle and improve on last season's one and done playoff run.

Brandon Craig is beginning his fourth season as Siloam Spring head coach.

The team returns ten starters from last year's team. Six returners will be on defense and four on offense, including Air Force commit Jace Sutulovich and quarterback Hunter Talley.

The 6A West team plays a tight end heavy spread offense, while the defense rolls out 4-2-5. The defense is led by senior safety Christian Ledeker.