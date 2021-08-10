Football Friday Night previews: Shiloh Christian Saints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After winning their first state title in a decade, the Shiloh Christian Saints will look to repeat in 2021.
Head coach Jeff Conaway is preaching that this is a new group. The Saints are aware the target is on their back.
Last season the Shiloh defense held its last four opponents to a season low in points. That defense returns Arkansas commit Kaden Henley and linebacker Thomas Reece.
The offense will be led by quarterback Eli Wisdom who threw for over 2100 yards in 2020. Ben Baker will take over as the starting running back,, while Cooper Hutchinson and Jacob Solomon carry the workload at wide receiver.