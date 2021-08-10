Football Friday Night previews: Shiloh Christian Saints

Defending champs eye repeat effort in 2021

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After winning their first state title in a decade, the Shiloh Christian Saints will look to repeat in 2021.

Head coach Jeff Conaway is preaching that this is a new group. The Saints are aware the target is on their back.

Last season the Shiloh defense held its last four opponents to a season low in points. That defense returns Arkansas commit Kaden Henley and linebacker Thomas Reece.