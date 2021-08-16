Football Friday Night previews: Poteau Pirates

PIrates eye Oklahoma state title in 2021

POTEAU, Okla. — Poteau went undefeated in conference play as well as a state quarterfinal run in 2020, but now the Pirates want a state title.

Head coach Greg Werner is preaching depth leading up to the team's season opener.

The Pirates return three year starter Dean Odom who is pivotal at both tight end and inside linebacker. Last years leading rusher Todd Mattox will also return for the Poteau offense.

Poteau football is built off its defense and the team's secondary will be anchored by three year starter Ben Brooks.

The Pirates have an extremely tough schedule that includes Shiloh Christian in week two.