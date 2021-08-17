Football Friday Night previews: Pocola Indians

Indians look to turn the page after tough 2020 season

POCOLA, Okla. — Pocola football is ready to prove people wrong after a tough 2020 season. The Indians are bringing back depth and experience to help turn the page.

Jason Parker is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Indians and he said this is the team he has been waiting for.

One big addition for Pocola is offensive weapon Ian Hardwick for transferred over from Fort Smith Northside.

On defense Parker mentioned Colton Billy as someone to watch out for after he was all-conference two years ago.