Football Friday Night previews: Mena Bearcats

Mena ready to defend 4A conference title

MENA, Ark. — The Mena Bearcats are coming off their first conference title in 24 years. Now, the team is ready to make the jump to a state title.

The Bearcats are bringing back six returners on offense and five on defense.

The offense will be centered around senior Austin Rose who plays everywhere from quarterback, to running back to wide receiver.

The defense runs a three man front led by senior Logan Yang. Yang was all-conference in 2020 after registering 30 tackles. Senior Evan Graves returns to the team after last year's title clinching 99 year fumble recovery against Ozark.