HS Football

Football Friday Night previews: Greenland Pirates

Pirates eye state title run in 2021
Credit: KFSM

GREENLAND, Ark. — Greeland football dominated the 3A in 2020, but fell short on the ultimate goal. Now, the Pirates are ready to turn the page and build a state title foundation.

The lethal Greenland offense will now be led by junior Max Meredith, who served as backup quarterback last season. Senior Kaden Watts proves to be a pivotal target at wide receiver for Meredith. 

On defense the Pirates have one of the best defensive ends in the state in Arkansas commit JJ Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth earned all-state honors in 2020. 

Greenland will open the season on September 3rd on the road at Elkins. 

