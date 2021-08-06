Football Friday Night previews: Greenland Pirates

Pirates eye state title run in 2021

GREENLAND, Ark. — Greeland football dominated the 3A in 2020, but fell short on the ultimate goal. Now, the Pirates are ready to turn the page and build a state title foundation.

The lethal Greenland offense will now be led by junior Max Meredith, who served as backup quarterback last season. Senior Kaden Watts proves to be a pivotal target at wide receiver for Meredith.

On defense the Pirates have one of the best defensive ends in the state in Arkansas commit JJ Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth earned all-state honors in 2020.