Football Friday Night previews: Gentry Pioneers

Gentry looks to take next step in tough 4A

GENTRY, Ark. — The Gentry Pioneers built a strong culture in year one of the Justin Bigham era. The team now looks to take the next step in a tough 4A division.

Gentry is bringing back twelve starters in 2021. On offense Ty Hays returns after rushing for over 700 yards with ten touchdowns. Senior tight end Garrison Jackson has become a big time playmaker for the Pioneers.

On defense Lucas Guinn will be a pivotal player as defensive end. He is also one of the best centers in the state.