Football Friday Night previews: Farmington Cardinals

Cards look for rebound season under Eldridge

FARMINGTON, Ark. — J.R. Eldridge takes over the Farmington football season after the Cardinals went just 2-4 in conference play in 2020.

Eldridge will bring the spread offense and a 4-3 defense to Farmington in 2021. The team is returning five starters on both sides of the ball.

The offense is led by 1000 yard rusher Caden Elsik and offensive tackle Jackson Boudrey. On defense, Eldridge called both Braden Bullington and Cooper Gardenhire difference makers.