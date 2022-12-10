Charleston takes down Booneville 41-12 to capture 3A state title

The Tigers win their first state championship since 2014.

The Charleston Tigers are kings of the 3A.

Charleston defeated conference rival Booneville 41-12 Saturday night in Little Rock in the 3A state championship game. The win brings home the Tigers' first state title since 2014.

Ricky May's squad domination started in the second quarter, when the Tigers outscored the Bearcats by four touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead into halftime.