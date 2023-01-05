Brent Eckley named Har-Ber head football coach

Eckley has been the head coach at Jackson High School in Jackson, Mo., since 2012.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Brent Eckley has been named as the incoming head football coach for Har-Ber High School.

Eckley will start July 1, 2023, with the Wildcats and replaces Chris Wood, who began a new position Jan. 4 with the Springdale Public Schools Athletics Department.

Eckley has served as the head football coach and a physical education instructor at Jackson High School in Jackson, Mo., since 2012.

In his time at Jackson High, Eckley helped develop a championship-level program that was ranked as the No. 52 team in the nation and the No. 1 team in Missouri, including all classes, for the 2020 season. The team was also in the Top 10 final ranking for Class 5 eight out of his 11 years with the school.

“We are ecstatic to have the caliber of Coach Eckley move to Springdale to lead the Har-Ber Wildcats football team,” said Dr. Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. “He is a proven winner and a Missouri hall of fame inductee. I believe he will be an example of integrity and inspiration for our students.”

Coach Eckley also served as the head football coach and physical education instructor at Union High School in Union, Mo.; head football coach and physical education instructor at Montgomery County High School in Montgomery City, Mo.; offensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coordinator and elementary teacher with Warrensburg School District in Warrensburg, Mo.; and assistant football coach and elementary school teacher with Hickman Mills School District in Kansas City, Mo.

Eckley was the featured speaker at events conducted by Glazier Clinics, Nike Football Clinics and the American Football Association National Convention. He’s likewise served as an officer and past president of the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

He comes to the Wildcats with a 203-59 overall record, one state championship, one runner-up, 18 playoff appearances, 16 district championships and 15 conference championships.

The coach was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2022 and has authored three instructional books and one instructional manual, as well as developed four instructional videos.

“We are honored Coach Eckley has chosen to serve Har-Ber High School and the community of Springdale,” said Wayne Stehlik, Springdale Public Schools Athletics director. “His championship pedigree will have a tremendous impact on Har-Ber football.” .

Eckley has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from William Penn University and a Master of Education Administration from William Woods University.

“I’m excited Coach Eckley will be joining the Wildcat family. He has outstanding experience in building winning football programs. This is demonstrated by his team winning a state championship in 2020,” said Dr. Paul Griep, Har-Ber High School principal. “I’m confident he’ll lead our program well and will continue to build on the athletic excellence at Har-Ber High School.”