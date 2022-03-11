High school football scores & highlights | Week 10

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 10 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday, Nov. 3. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Thursday, Nov. 3
Bentonville West at Bentonville (Click here for game highlights.)
- Bentonville: 24
- Bentonville West: 10
West Fork at Greenland (Click here for game highlights.)
- West Fork: 13
- Greenland: 26
Rogers at Rogers Heritage (Click here for game highlights.)
- Rogers: 49
- Rogers Heritage: 7
Fayetteville at Har-Ber (Click here for game highlights.)
- Fayetteville: 44
- Har-Ber: 15
Gentry at Gravette (Click here for game highlights.)
- Gentry: 35
- Gravette: 38
Lincoln at Elkins (Click here for game highlights.)
- Lincoln: 20
- Elkins: 77
Springdale at Southside (Click here for game highlights.)
- Southside: 37
- Springdale: 17
Little Rock Southwest at Northside (Click here for game highlights.)
- LR Southwest: 14
- Northside: 41
