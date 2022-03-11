x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

High school football scores & highlights | Week 10

Here's a look at the Week 10 high school football final scores!

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 10 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday, Nov. 3. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Thursday, Nov. 3

Bentonville West at Bentonville (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Bentonville: 24
  • Bentonville West: 10

West Fork at Greenland (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • West Fork: 13
  • Greenland: 26

Rogers at Rogers Heritage (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Rogers: 49
  • Rogers Heritage: 7

Fayetteville at Har-Ber (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Fayetteville: 44
  • Har-Ber: 15

Gentry at Gravette (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Gentry: 35
  • Gravette: 38

Lincoln at Elkins (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Lincoln: 20
  • Elkins: 77

Springdale at Southside (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Southside: 37
  • Springdale: 17

Little Rock Southwest at Northside (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • LR Southwest: 14
  • Northside: 41

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 9 final scores & highlights

RELATED: Severe weather threats cause schedule changes for Week 10 of high school football

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out