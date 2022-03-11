High school football scores & highlights | Week 10

Here's a look at the Week 10 high school football final scores!

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 10 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday, Nov. 3. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Thursday, Nov. 3

Bentonville West at Bentonville (Click here for game highlights.)

Bentonville: 24

Bentonville West: 10

West Fork at Greenland (Click here for game highlights.)

West Fork: 13

Greenland: 26

Rogers at Rogers Heritage (Click here for game highlights.)

Rogers: 49

Rogers Heritage: 7

Fayetteville: 44

Har-Ber: 15

Gentry at Gravette (Click here for game highlights.)

Gentry: 35

Gravette: 38

Lincoln at Elkins (Click here for game highlights.)

Lincoln: 20

Elkins: 77

Springdale at Southside (Click here for game highlights.)

Southside: 37

Springdale: 17

Little Rock Southwest at Northside (Click here for game highlights.)

LR Southwest: 14

Northside: 41

