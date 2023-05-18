Har-Ber wins 6A baseball state championship

Wildcats take down rival Bentonville for first state title since 2018.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Har-Ber baseball team is the 6A state champions after taking down Bentonville, 5-1. It's the Wildcats first baseball state title since 2018.

The game was played at UCA and the two teams remained scoreless until the third when the Har-Ber offense put up four runs.

Luke Cornelison, Cole Carlton and Dylan Gibson all had RBI hits in the frame.

Har-Ber would add an insurance run in the fourth to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Zach Jeffrey had the RBI hit to push the lead to five.