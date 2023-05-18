Har-Ber wins 6A baseball state championship

CONWAY, Ark. — The Har-Ber baseball team is the 6A state champions after taking down Bentonville, 5-1. It's the Wildcats first baseball state title since 2018.
The game was played at UCA and the two teams remained scoreless until the third when the Har-Ber offense put up four runs.
Luke Cornelison, Cole Carlton and Dylan Gibson all had RBI hits in the frame.
Har-Ber would add an insurance run in the fourth to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Zach Jeffrey had the RBI hit to push the lead to five.
Arkansas commit Ross Felder allow no earned runs in six innings of work. Bentonville would score in the sixth but Gavin Moore would finish things off for the title.