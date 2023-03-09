Greenwood girls' basketball wins 5A State Championship

Lady Bulldogs defeat Vilonia to win second consecutive state title.

GREENWOOD, Ark — For the second straight season, Greenwood girls' basketball stands atop the 5A.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Vilonia 58-35 in Hot Springs to win the 5A state championship. For Greenwood, it marks back-to-back state titles after it beat Jonesboro 60-49.

Greenwood was in control from the beginning against Vilonia, scoring the game's first five points and never looking back as it led wire-to-wire.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 34-16 lead into the half, and continued to build on its lead in the second half. Balanced scoring helped Greenwood to its big win, with four different players scoring in double digits, led by Anna Trusty's 17 points.

Mady Cartwright won state finals MVP, posting 13 points to go with five steals, four assists and three rebounds.