Gravette softball wins 4A state title

The Lady Lions knock off Pea Ridge 5-1 for the title.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Gravette softball team is 4A state champions after taking down rival Pea Ridge in the title game, 4-1, The Lady Lions also beat Pea Ridge two weeks ago in the 4A-North title game.

The Lady Hawks would strike first in the top of the 3rd with an RBI single from Emory Bowlin.

The Lady Lions would score the next five runs of the course of the third and fourth innings. Bentley Lowden, Trinity Burnett, and Drew Madison all had RBI hits.

Sydney Kildow shut the door in the circle allow no earned runs in three innings of work. Brooke Handle also threw four scoreless innings in relief.

